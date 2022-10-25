Deputies are searching for a 22-year-old woman who escaped from a local hospital Monday night while in law enforcement custody.
Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested Sunday around 6 p.m. by the Lafayette Police Department on multiple charges, including hit-and-run, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree battery, various traffic offenses and other charges, according to an arrest report from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Carter escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening while receiving treatment, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The Acadiana Advocate has inquired what the treatment was for.
The 22-year-old was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and was restrained with handcuffs in front of her body when she escaped.
Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.