A man was arrested at a Southside High School basketball game Tuesday for possessing a firearm, the Youngsville Police Department said.
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said a few of his officers were working an off duty security detail at the Southside High basketball game Tuesday when an attendee came forward concerned after seeing a weapon in the possession of a spectator at the game, he said.
The officers located the man based on the witness’s description and asked to speak with him outside. The man, identified as 21-year-old Breelyn Jones of Youngsville, confirmed he did have a firearm stored in his pants and officers detained him to remove the firearm. Boudreaux said Jones was cooperative and no disturbances occurred.
Jones was later released on misdemeanor summonses for counts of illegal carrying of weapons and carrying a weapon in a firearm free zone, the chief said.