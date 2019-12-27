A second passenger has died from injuries suffered in a Dec. 15 crash in St. Martin Parish, according to a statement from State Troopers.
Gannon Sam, a 21-year-old from Breaux Bridge, was a front-seat passenger in a Honda Accord that was being driven southbound on LA Hwy 347 when it was struck by a northbound 2018 Ram pickup.
Despite having worn his seat belt, Sam suffered serious injuries and died Friday at a local hospital.
The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near Claton Castille Road in St. Martin Parish. The Accord was being driven by 26-year-old Caitlyn Hebert. Investigators determined that Hebert crossed the center line, into the path of the Ram pickup, as she attempted to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road.
Chayce Gobert, a 26-year-old from Breaux Bridge was an unrestrained back-seat passenger in the Accord and died on the scene.
It is unknown whether either driver was impaired, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.