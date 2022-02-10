Ousted Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover must wait several more weeks to bring his termination appeal before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board after his hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed.
Glover was on the agenda but the board asked to move the hearing to March 9 after an hourslong appeals hearing for Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. David Stanley extended into mid-afternoon. Board chairperson Paul Mouton suggested it would be beneficial to have an entire day to devote to Glover’s case.
Glover’s lead attorney, Baton Rouge lawyer J. Arthur Smith III, and Lafayette Consolidated Government attorney Michael Hebert agreed to the move.
“I think it was a sensible approach by the board,” Smith said afterward.
The delay will allow the attorneys to further prepare and coordinate with opposing counsel to resolve some document needs, Smith said.
Glover was selected to lead the Lafayette Police Department at the end of 2020 after a yearlong hiring process to replace Toby Aguillard, who resigned under pressure at the start of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s term.
The chief was in the position for less than 10 months when he was abruptly fired by Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter and Guillory on Oct. 7. A reason for Glover’s firing has not been shared publicly.
The former chief’s appeal argues that he did not receive defined performance measures and his performance was not formally discussed until a makeshift evaluation was held in mid-September, giving him limited time to make adjustments before he was fired.
Like the public, Glover said he was not given a reason for his termination. Glover claims the process was in contradiction with established LCG and police department policies and civil service standards.
Smith said his client is looking to be reinstated as chief of police and receive full back pay and benefits, among other remedies.