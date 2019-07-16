A fuel pump at a Chevron station on Ambassador Caffery Parkway caught fire Tuesday when a tractor trailer driver cut a turn short and hit a gas pump.
The fire happened at the Chevron at 206 Ambassador Caffery near Interstate 10 just after 9 a.m. The fire consumed the pump and climbed upward toward the gas station's canopy roof, burning portions of the roof, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
No one was injured during the fire.
Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department were able to extinguish the pump’s control panel and disable the fuel supply at the main cut-off before the fire spread to other areas of the station, Trahan said. The fire was out by around 9:30 a.m., according to a release from Trahan.
Fires at gas stations are especially dangerous because there’s “tremendous risk” because of gasoline’s volatility and the possibility other areas can catch fire “at any given point in time,” he said.
“It could’ve gone bad as soon as it started, but fortunately it was contained and burned up toward the canopy,” Trahan said.
The department’s hazmat team set up dikes to absorb the runoff gasoline to prevent it from draining into the storm system. They also applied solvents to the area to reduce the volatility of the gasoline vapors and prevent the fire from reigniting, he said.
Structurally, the canopy and building seem sound, but decisions on any closures will be up to Chevron, Trahan said. A team with the company was headed to the scene to assess the damage, he said.
Louisiana State Police hazmat and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are assisting the private contractor in assessing the gas pumps and storage tanks at the station, Trahan said.
West Willow at Ambassador Caffery, between Burger King and the Chevron gas station, was reopened as of 10:45 a.m. The roadway had been closed while crews contained the fire.