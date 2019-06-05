A Kaplan woman is dead after the Oldsmobile she was riding in collided with a dump truck on La. 13 between Kaplan and Crowley.
Ella Hebert, 93, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital after the Tuesday afternoon crash, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday as a dump truck driven by 55-year-old William Serrano of Lake Charles was heading north on La. 13 near Simon Road. Serrano turned left into a private lot without yielding, causing the southbound 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88 driven by 42-year-old Boyd Hebert of Abbeville to crash into the dump truck.
Ella Hebert was a passenger in the Oldsmobile. Boyd Hebert was also seriously injured in the crash. Neither Boyd nor Ella Hebert were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the release said.
Serrano was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Serrano’s failure to yield is still under investigation and Hebert’s speed is a suspected factor in the crash, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.