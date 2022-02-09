An Abbeville man wanted on felony charges was arrested Tuesday after he barricaded himself in a Kaplan residence and had a brief standoff with police, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Simon, 31, faces charges of home invasion, simple burglary, theft, domestic abuse-strangulation, and contempt of court, according to VPSO spokesperson Eddie Langlinais. Jail records also show Simon faces additional, but unspecified charges in Texas. Kaplan Police also assisted in the arrest.
When officials arrived at the Kaplan residence to take Simon into custody, he barricaded himself inside the residence, Langlinais said in a prepared statement. VPSO then dispatched its Special Response Team, including an armored vehicle, to negotiate a peaceful surrender.