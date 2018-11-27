Three people have been booked on suspicion of videoing and distributing sexual images of a juvenile via social media, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.
A fourth suspect, 22-year-old Drew Jameson Chaisson, of Breaux Bridge, remains at large. He is wanted on a count of producing pornography involving juveniles and a count of third-degree rape.
The three suspects in custody are:
• Dylan Chase Augilliard, 23, of Broussard; suspected of production of pornography involving a juvenile, and third-degree rape.
• Annick Angelique Hebert, 19, of Lafayette; suspected of production of pornography involving a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
• William Kane Watkins, 21, of Lafayette; suspected of two counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile, and third-degree rape.
Those arrests and bookings occurred between Nov. 15 and Nov. 26, with cooperation from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Broussard Police department.
The investigation stems from a complaint to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22.