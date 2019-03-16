Duson Police are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery at Miss Mammie’s Casino on Austria Road Friday.
Duson Police said officers are searching for two suspects who robbed a woman attempting to sell an Apple Watch. The two suspects, a man and a woman, met the victim in the parking lot of Miss Mammie’s Casino around 8 p.m.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said in a release video footage shows the female suspect exiting her vehicle, walking to the victim’s car and removing the Apple Watch from the passenger seat. She then returns to her car.
The victim confronted her and attempted to retrieve payment for the watch, but the female suspect and her male passenger drove away, dragging the victim for several seconds. The victim then followed the suspects onto Austria Road in her own vehicle, the release said.
The victim told police when she caught up to the suspects’ vehicle, the male suspect gave a baseball bat to the female driver. She hit the victim, causing minor shoulder injuries, the release said.
The suspects’ vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Altima, with Louisiana license plate XRU922. The license plate is believed to be a switched license plate. The car’s front left tire is missing a hubcap and the left rear bumper has distinctive damage, the release said.
The woman is described as a petite white female, roughly 5’4” and weighing around 100 pounds. The victim said she was wearing a wig and fake eyelashes.
The man is described as a black male, approximately 6’5” and weighing about 250 pounds.