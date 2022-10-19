A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in New Iberia Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Shelton Avenue around 8:41 p.m. Officers and paramedics found the victim lying partially in the roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the New Iberia Police Department said in a statement.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Deshune Johnlewis of New Iberia.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2307 or Iberia Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 App on your smart device.