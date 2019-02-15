Mark Knight was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center a day before the deadline for him report to jail, according to KATC.
Knight, who is the former head of Knight Oil Tools, pleaded no contest last year to corrupt influencing and public bribery. In exchange, the District Attorney’s office dropped racketeering charges and agreed not to prosecute Knight on other alleged crimes.
Knight was sentenced to one year in the parish jail for bribery. However, since he was not convicted of a crime of violence, he qualified for the Sheriff’s Alternative Sentencing Program.
Among the requirements are that Knight wear an ankle monitor, take weekly drug screens and meet at least once a week with a case manager, Mowell said.