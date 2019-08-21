Two people were arrested after a man was shot during an early morning argument at a St. Martinville apartment complex Wednesday.
Amite Joseph Marshall Jr., 28, was booked on a count of aggravated second-degree battery and Trae Thomas, 27, was booked on a count of principal to aggravated second-degree battery, a release from St. Martinville Police spokesman Adam Touchet said.
The two suspects were allegedly arguing with the victim in the parking lot at the Cypress Gardens apartment complex when Marshall fired a gun at the pavement around 2:40 a.m. The bullet ricocheted and struck the victim in the right thigh, fracturing the victim’s femur.
The victim was airlifted to Lafayette General Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, the release said. The identity of the victim has been withheld by police.