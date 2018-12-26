The juvenile that Lafayette Police identified as a person of interest in the Christmas Eve shooting at Acadiana Mall has been questioned and released, police spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said Wednesday.
The person, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was never considered a suspect, Dugas said. She would not say why he was initially considered a person of interest.
No suspects have been identified, Dugas said.
The shooting occurred at about 4:19 p.m. in the food court of the mall on Johnston Street. One person suffered a non-fatal injury.