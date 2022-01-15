A major crash on Evangeline Thruway on Thursday afternoon involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way resulted in a fatality, according to Lafayette Police.
Police say they began an investigation into the crash, which happened in the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.
LPD said investigators were able to determine that a vehicle was traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder, against the flow of traffic.
A second vehicle was traveling South in the outside lane on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when for an unknown reason the northbound vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the southbound vehicle head on.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital and died Friday morning as a result of the injuries from the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. A passenger inside that vehicle was also treated for injuries at a hospital and listed in “serious” but stable condition.