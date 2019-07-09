A Lafayette man was arrested on second-degree murder after a 24-year-old was shot and killed on Cora Street Monday evening.
Freddie Ivory, 29, was arrested overnight and booked on a count of second-degree murder in the case, according to Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. Online booking records show he was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The 24-year-old killed has not been publicly identified by police. The victim was founded suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Cora Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:30 p.m., she said.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dugas said Ivory was apprehended at an area apartment complex. His bond is currently set at $250,000.