A Lafayette family spent Friday night remembering a tragedy that changed their lives.

It was one year ago when Matthew, a Comeaux High School senior, died. Days earlier, he was the victim of an armed robbery attempt. He was found inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was 17 years old.

There are still unanswered questions surrounding the teen's death.

Two teenagers were arrested in Matthew's death, which was Lafayette’s first reported homicide in 2020.

The 13- and 14-year-old boys were booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Jan. 18. The attempted murder counts were upgraded to first-degree murder after Matthew died at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on Jan. 22, 2020.

Lafayette police found Matthew seated inside a black Chevy Camaro suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on North Meyers Drive about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020. He was treated for injuries at the scene and transported to Lourdes in critical condition.

The family plans a blood drive at Pizza Artista in Broussard on Feb. 13.