Family members are hosting a vigil Friday to honor the life of Mar’Kavin Kyrus Cormier, KATC reports.
The 2-year-old was killed in a shooting on Northern Avenue Sunday. The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Pa Davis Park at 300 Hines Street.
The family asked that guests bring white, silver or blue balloons for a release. According to fliers, the vigil will include three speakers and a singer.
Anetria Arceneaux, Cormier’s cousin, established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Cormier’s funeral expenses. The campaign has currently raised over $3,500.