Mar'Kavin Kyrus Cormier
Mar'Kavin Kyrus Cormier, 2, has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Lafayette.

 KATC

Family members are hosting a vigil Friday to honor the life of Mar’Kavin Kyrus Cormier, KATC reports.

The 2-year-old was killed in a shooting on Northern Avenue Sunday. The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Pa Davis Park at 300 Hines Street.

The family asked that guests bring white, silver or blue balloons for a release. According to fliers, the vigil will include three speakers and a singer.

Anetria Arceneaux, Cormier’s cousin, established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Cormier’s funeral expenses. The campaign has currently raised over $3,500.

Fourth person arrested in connection to Sunday shooting that killed two-year-old boy

