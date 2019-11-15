Operations at the Lafayette Juvenile Assessment Center will be suspended starting Monday because of a lack of funding by Lafayette Consolidated Government, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
This will be the first time in six years the facility will be closed, Lt. John Mowell, public information officer, wrote.
The JAC began operations Nov. 1, 2013, based on an intergovernmental agreement between the LCG and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. This agreement called for the Sheriff to own, control and operate the JAC, "with the specific intent of providing risk assessments and diversionary programming to at-risk juveniles," the release states. As part of that contract, LCG agreed to pay $267,182 annually by March 1 of each calendar year.
Since 2017, Mowell wrote, the Sheriff’s Office has operated and funded the JAC with no assistance from city-parish government. At this time, he continued, the Sheriff’s Office is no longer able to fully support JAC operations financially as LCG has failed to meet its financial obligation.
"The JAC is an invaluable resource to the juvenile justice system, the Lafayette Parish school system, every community within Lafayette Parish and all local law enforcement agencies," Mowell wrote.
Lafayette Parish has been financially strapped for years as revenue-generating businesses are scooped up by municipalities, depriving the parish of tax dollars.
At an April city-parish council finance liaison meeting, the sheriff's office handed out a document requesting an increase in funding for the Juvenile Assessment Center, which processed 820 youths out of the 985 reported arrests for 2018. It costs $251.66 for every youth processed, the document notes, and $381.19 for every youth that accepts diversion programming, avoiding incarceration at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home. The diversion program instead of incarceration, the document states, saved $312,575.80 in 2018.
Operational cost of the JAC for 2018 was $553,963, the sheriff's document stated. His office asked LCG for additional funding unless other agencies contribute. When the center was created in August 2013, it was to be funded by LCG, the judicial system, the District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office. Only LCG and the Sheriff's Office were contributing in recent years.
In October, Sheriff Mark Garber sued LCG, claiming city-parish government has not been paying its fair share of the costs of operating the parish jail.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.