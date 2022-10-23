Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.
Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the victim did not respond. The investigation is ongoing, according to McLendon.
Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com.