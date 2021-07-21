The body of a teenager was found in a retention pond near Beau Chene High School after he drowned after being flung off a horse, according to the St. Landry Parish sheriff and KATC reports.
Jacory Levier, 17, was killed when the horse he was riding was spooked, throwing him off and into the pond, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Tuesday night. Levier never resurfaced.
Authorities began searching the pond around 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls reporting a drowning around 6 p.m. The pond itself ranges from three feet to 20 feet and spans about half an acre, the sheriff said.
Levier was found in the pond a short time after the search began, KATC reported.
The teenager was with a group of friends at the time of the drowning. They are being questioned by deputies to rule out foul play, according to the Guidroz.
The horse Levier was riding took off after the incident and was later seen running across Highway 93.