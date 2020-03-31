The woman suspected in a fatal Sunday hit-and-run on North University Avenue turned herself in to Lafayette Police Monday evening, the department said.
The 28-year-old woman is accused in the death of 45-year-old Jason Francis, who was struck by a white SUV in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Francis was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release.
The woman’s arrest is pending due to restrictions on booking new inmates into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center because of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Law enforcement agencies are attempting to limit bookings to intentional violent crimes and certain other offenses to avoid spread of the virus within the jail, Dugas said.
The woman was issued an arrest warrant for felony hit and run with death and was released pending lessened restrictions at the jail. Until she is booked into jail custody, the police department is withholding her name, the spokesperson said.
“A lot of people knew this man and people are understandably angry about this. We’re not naming her now because we don’t want to put her or her family at risk because we want to safely get her to the jail,” Dugas said.
There’s not a set timeline for when the woman may be booked into the jail, she said.