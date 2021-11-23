A man died while in police custody over the weekend after he was arrested by Crowley Police in connection with a domestic incident outside a residence on Avenue A.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Avenue A around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
Officers determined that a male suspect had been repeatedly hitting two women in the face with a shovel. Broussard told KLFY officers detained the suspect and placed him on the ground before offering aid to the injured women.
“When they checked for a pulse, there wasn’t any and he died right there,” Broussard said.
The man has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown.
Both women were transported to local hospitals fand treated for their injuries.