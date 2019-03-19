A man has been arrested in Colorado in the Wednesday homicide of 18-year-old Christian Roper.

Tyler James Hebert, 27, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge after authorities found him in Aurora, Colorado. Hebert was captured with the help of the United States Marshals Service’s Violent Offender Task Force offices in Lafayette and Colorado, Lafayette Police spokesman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Hebert is awaiting extradition and will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, she said.

Roper was found shot multiple times in a parking lot at the Grand Pointe Apartments in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.