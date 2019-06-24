An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect believed to be responsible for shooting at a vehicle driven by an off-duty Duson police officer on June 18 in the 200 block of Alsandor Drive.
A warrant for attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder has been issued for 23-year-old Ronald J. Guidry of Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Guidry is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Guidry is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. Anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension or harboring this fugitive will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon Guidry's capture, according to the police department.