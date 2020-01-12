A head-on crash shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in Vermilion Parish claimed the life of a Lafayette man and injured a child.
John Hebert, 83, of Lafayette died from injuries suffered in the crash on La. 14 near West Pirates Lane, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash happened when a 2015 Buick Verano driven by 38-year-old Kristy McBride, of Lake Arthur, crossed the center line while traveling west on La. 14. Her vehicle struck a 2007 GMC Acadia driven by Hebert, who was traveling east on the highway.
Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.
A juvenile passenger, seat belted in the rear seat of Hebert’s vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passenger has not been identified because of his age.
McBride, who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.