A Sulphur man was struck and killed by a school bus while biking on La. 13 in Acadia Parish on Thursday morning.
Michael Bourgeois, 49, was biking northbound on La. 13 near Faulk Road around 6:30 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a 2014 Blue Bird school bus and ejected from his bicycle. Bourgeois was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Eighteen students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Impairment on the part of the bus driver is not suspected and a breath sample taken at the scene indicated no alcohol in his system. Bourgeois’ bike was not equipped with lights and troopers collected a blood sample to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash, Gossen said.
The bus driver and students were not injured in the crash.