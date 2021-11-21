A Lafayette family lost their home in a Saturday night fire on Mudd Avenue.
Lafayette firefighters responded at 11:41 p.m. Saturday regarding heavy flames coming from a home at the intersection of Mudd Avenue and the Evangeline Thruway. Firefighters arrived at 502 Mudd Ave. within one minute of the call, according to a news release from the Fire Department.
The home's occupants were outside and uninjured when firefighters arrived, but the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control. The home sustained heavy damage.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the family who "lost everything in the fire," according to the Fire Department.
Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
An occupant told firefighters he began smelling smoke while resting in a rear bedroom of the home. He went to investigate and discovered the living room was on fire.