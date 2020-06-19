The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Vermilion Bay Friday.
The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old white male wearing khaki shorts and a white or gray shirt, a release said.
The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around midnight Thursday that a vessel manned by two people was overdue to return. A helicopter crew discovered the vessel capsized in Vermilion Bay and located one survivor who swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew their boat had struck a submerged object, ejecting the passengers and causing the boat to capsize, a statement from the Coast Guard said.