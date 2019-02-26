Two Eunice men have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 5 beating of a local resident, according to KATC.
Kalon Frank, 22, and Joshua Miller, 22, both of Eunice, were booked with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, second degree battery, criminal trespassing and theft of a firearm, Eunice Chief Randy Fontenot said.
They were arrested in connection with an incident on West Vine, the chief said. A resident returned home at about midnight to find two men in his home. The burglars attacked him, and he was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, the chief said.