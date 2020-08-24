At least 50 protesters staged a sit-in outside of Lafayette City Hall on Monday after the death of Trayford Pellerin at the hands of police.
The sit-in began at about 11 a.m. when protesters said they weren't allowed inside City Hall, which they say is their right as taxpayers and citizens.
They sought to lodge their complaints over how Friday's police shooting is being handled.
“They will try to make you believe that you’re acting crazy, that you’re being ridiculous, but the truth is, they don’t want to hear what you have to say,” one protester said.
The protesters were also calling for the resignation of Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
Lafayette Consolidated Government employees who work inside of City Hall were told over an intercom that they can’t use the main entrance, where protesters alternated chanting and sitting in silent prayer.
As the crowd persisted, there was increased police presence around City Hall. After a couple hours, Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin told protesters that elected officials had left early in preparation for the hurricanes and wouldn’t be around to address their concerns.
“It is absolutely disgusting,” Jamal Taylor said in response to the announcement.
Protest organizers demanded a response from Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory by 5 p.m. Tuesday and a new police task force with community members no later than Sept. 6.
“This is urgent,” said community activist Cory Levier.
This follows two nights of protests, which started peacefully. Both nights, however, ended in confrontations between protesters and police with several protesters being arrested.