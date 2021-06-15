A teenage boy has turned himself in to police in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl on North Pierce Street.
The boy was accompanied by a parent to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office around midnight Tuesday, then transported to the Lafayette Police Department. The teen sat for an interview with detectives but invoked his right to remain silent. He was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and was transported to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
The boy’s name, age and other information was not released by law enforcement because he is a juvenile.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Pierce Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. The victim, identified online by family as 14-year-old Zaria Garry, was shot during an argument with the accused. The teen was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Saturday, police said.
Family members and friends are planning a vigil and balloon release for the teen at 7 p.m. Wednesday on North Pierce Street.