A Lafayette man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possessing 300 images of child pornography on his cell phone.
Trevor Lee Engle, 22, faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised released, registration as a sex offender and a $250,000 fine, a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said. Engle’s sentencing date is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Court documents said law enforcement officers detected images of child pornography being downloaded by a phone in Engle’s home. Officers obtained a search warrant in November 2018 and found approximately 300 images of child pornography, including a child pornography video on one of the phone’s apps, the release said.
At least one of the images showed a child under the age of 12.
Investigators said in court documents Engle admitted to downloading and viewing the images on his phone, the release said.