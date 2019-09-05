A traffic stop in Broussard uncovered nearly $250,000 worth of synthetic marijuana, police say.
Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said officers stopped David Delk, 48, and Angela Curtis, 32, for a traffic violation while the duo were driving on U.S. Highway 90 Tuesday. Officers obtained written consent to search the vehicle after officers suspected Delk and Curtis were lying during questioning.
Officers found 26 pounds of synthetic marijuana inside a box in the vehicle’s trunk. The marijuana is worth an estimated $235,860, Decou said.
Delk, of Morgan City, was cited for improper lane use and driving under a suspended license. He was then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Curtis, of Franklin, was also arrested and booked for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Both are being held on $500,000 bond and have initial court appearances scheduled Friday, according to online jail records.