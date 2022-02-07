One person was injured and another was arrested after a verbal altercation led to a shooting Monday morning near downtown Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
At around 9:52 a.m., LPD responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of S. Pierce Street. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.
LPD have arrested a man, Cody Pierson of Lafayette, in connection with the shooting. Pierson allegedly used a gun and shot once before fleeing the area, the investigators said. He was charged and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for attempted second degree murder and illegal carrying of weapons.
Investigators said the victim and Pierson were engaging in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a local business right before the shooting. Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.