Opelousas Police have arrested a woman working as an athletic trainer at Opelousas High and accused her of having sex with a student.
Laura Lynn Huval, 28, of Crowley, was booked on felony prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.
She was working for a Lafayette firm that provides trainers to schools, and her assigned school was Opelousas, Chief Donald Thompson said.
Another employee of the firm she works for reported inappropriate conduct, and the investigation began from there, the chief said.
Huval was booked into the St. Landry Parish prison, Thompson said.
If convicted, she faces a maximum possible sentence of six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
