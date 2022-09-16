One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
The shooting happened around 2:19 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, she said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.