A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday.
Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr.
Dazjhalun Jakwanze Charles, 25, of Jeanerette, was charged with principal to second-degree murder in the case, court records show.
Fontenette, a resident of Iberia Parish, was found dead inside a vehicle at the Exxon gas station at 1505 Bonin Road on April 13, the Broussard Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of gunshots just after 7 p.m. and found the teen.
Edward Cecil Lee, 69, of Broussard, was indicted on second-degree murder in the July 31 shooting death of Phillip L. Martin. The Broussard Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street and found Martin dead inside a home from a single gunshot wound.