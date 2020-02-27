An elderly Alexandria man is still missing nearly two weeks after his truck was found abandoned near a crawfish field in rural Acadia Parish.
James Gunnels, 89, was last seen leaving the Canterbury House Assisted Living facility between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Feb. 13, his family said. Family members said Gunnels was traveling to a nearby Wal-Mart to purchase items for his wife but never returned home.
The initial police report said he went missing the night of Feb. 12.
In a post on the newly created Facebook page “Help find James Gunnels,” Gunnels’ granddaughter Melissa Alban wrote the 89-year-old did not have his cell phone or credit cards in his possession when he left, only cash and a suspected half tank of gas. Gunnels’ vehicle was found in a rural area between Mermentau and Morse the morning of Feb. 14, according to a silver alert from Louisiana State Police.
Alban started the Facebook page to bring public attention to Gunnels’ disappearance.
“We just want to find out what happened to my grandfather so that we can have closure for our family, especially my grandmother who has not known a life without him in almost 50 years,” Alban wrote.
“We would love to believe that he is still OK and out there somewhere, but the reality is he is a diabetic and did not leave with his insulin, so we understand that if/when we find him, it will likely be to lay him to rest. In either case, he deserves nothing less than everything possible that can be done to try to locate him,” she wrote on the Facebook page Wednesday.
Alban wrote that search and rescue efforts resulted in no leads on Gunnels’ location. There were no footprints or discernible clues to his whereabouts when his red 2005 GMC extended cab truck was found off Legros Road. Search dogs were unable to pick up his scent, she said.
The area where he was found is a few miles from Gunnels’ hometown of Jennings. Gunnels suffered from dementia and it may impair his decision-making, the silver alert said.
There’s little information about what may have happened to Gunnels in the 24 hours between when he was reported missing and when his vehicle was found.
Alban wrote that about three hours after Gunnels was reported missing, his truck, license plate X589823, was spotted by license plate readers in the Lafayette. His truck was captured on video eight times; the last time at 11:16 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lagneaux Road, she said.
The license plate photos did not offer a view of who was driving the truck.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said investigators also found a farmhand who saw the truck parked near the crawfish field on Thursday but didn’t report the vehicle as suspicious because he believed it belonged to someone in the area. Aside from that finding, there were few new details as of Thursday morning, he said.
Gibson said his office has worked with the Morse Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to canvas the 2.5 mile radius around Gunnels’ vehicle and to search the nearby Mermentau River in case Gunnels could have traveled along the body of water or waded in.
The Alexandria Police Department is also investigating Gunnels’ disappearance. Sgt. Joshua Peppers, spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department, said Gunnels’ case has been turned over to detectives.
Aside from law enforcement, volunteers with Atchafalaya Search and Rescue, Pinnacle Search and Rescue, Acadian Search and Rescue and the Cajun Navy have assisted in searching for Gunnels, his granddaughter said.
“We believe his disappearance should be investigated as thoroughly as possible given that the evidence and circumstances indicate there are several possibilities as to what happened, and we don’t have enough yet to nail down one scenario over the others,” Alban wrote on the Facebook page.
Gibson said his office isn’t ruling out foul play but there wasn’t evidence as of Thursday that Gunnels was the victim of criminal activity.