A man was arrested in the 2016 overdose death of a Ville Platte man, KATC reported.
Christopher Ortego, 47, was found dead in his home of a drug overdose in June 2016. Ville Plate Police Chief Neal Lartigue said detectives spent over two years compiling witness statements and evidence, eventually identifying Jason Brent Soileau, 39, as a suspect.
Soileau was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and second-degree murder, Lartigue said. Bail was set at $90,000.