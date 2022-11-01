A 14-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday for making a bomb threat against the high school on social media that caused a Friday evacuation and lockdown, police say.
The boy was arrested at the Lafayette Police Department headquarters after an interview with investigators and taken to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The boy also faces expulsion, the Lafayette Parish School System said.
The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing for posting a bomb threat on Instagram. The exact language of the threat was not shared by police, but the post caused students to be evacuated from campus Friday and the school locked down while officers investigated the threat.
Terrorizing is when a person intentionally communicates that violence is imminent or in progress or that a risk to human life exists “with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety,” or that causes an evacuation or serious disruption to the public, state law says.
A terrorizing conviction carries up to a $15,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison.
The Lafayette Parish School System said in a statement the boy is the fourth student arrested this school year for a threat of violence or terrorism made on social media.
The other three arrests happened in early October; one Paul Breaux Middle student was arrested for falsely reporting guns on campus and two Lafayette High students were arrested for social media threats that caused multiple lockdowns and required increased school security.
The district warned the threats “are real crimes with real consequences” that frighten students and faculty, tie up emergency responders and cost students instructional time.
“The Lafayette Parish School System will continue to hold accountable anyone who makes or shares a threat of violence or terrorism directed toward an individual or school campus,” the statement said.
Green and the school district urged parents to monitor their children’s activity on social media accounts and to have frank conversations about the seriousness of making threats against others or their school.
“I think that parents should have a talk with their kids about doing this and thinking that it’s a practical joke. There are consequences and it can result in a negative result that can potentially harm them and their future. Kids don’t think about their future, but parents should be thinking about that,” she said.