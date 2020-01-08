A 19-year-old suspect is accused of stealing 36 guns from a weapons store in Eunice on Dec. 23.
Chester Alford, of Palmetto, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on 36 counts of theft of firearms, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Alford is a suspect in the Dec. 23 burglary of the Double Action Outdoor Sports store.
The gun retailer on West Maple Avenue in Eunice sells handguns, tactical firearms, long guns, ammunition, accessories and hunting gear. Among the stolen weapons were 31 handguns and five long guns, including rifles and shotguns, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
Fontenot said the store was vandalized around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 23. The suspects shattered the glass in the store’s front door and removed protective bars covering the entrance, likely with a pry bar found at the scene, he said.
The store was equipped with a security alarm, and police responded to the storefront within two minutes of notification, but Fontenot said the burglars could have had up to 10 minutes in the store. Surveillance footage was recovered from the area. Investigators are still working to determine if a getaway vehicle was used in the theft, he said.
The chief said other arrests are possible. Investigators believe at least two, possibly three, suspects were involved in the break-in and theft. At least one of the suspects is a juvenile, he said.
Fontenot said several of the stolen weapons have been recovered but he declined to elaborate on the total number recovered or where they were recovered from, citing “the sensitivity of the investigation.” The chief said he believes all the weapons remain in the north Acadiana area. No other items have been reported stolen from the business.
Two of the stolen handguns were recovered by the Opelousas Police Department last week after reports juveniles were brandishing weapons within the city. Officers responded and found two of the juveniles in possession of the stolen handguns; they were subsequently booked on possession of stolen property, Fontenot said.
Those two juveniles are not suspects in the burglary, he said.
While the number of guns stolen is alarming, Fontenot said he’s less worried about the number and more concerned with who gets access to the weapons.
“I’m not worried about the number of guns on the street. I’m more concerned about the ones who have the guns. The people are the danger.”
The chief said they’re not aware of the stolen weapons being used in the commission of any violent crimes, yet. Fontenot said a motive for the theft is not yet evident, but he’s concerned the weapons will find their way into the hands of youth gang members and be used in drug transactions.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation, Fontenot said.