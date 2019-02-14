Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, of Lafayette was one of nine members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity arrested Thursday after details emerged about alleged hazing that took place at the fraternity.

The DKE national organization — one of the oldest fraternities in the nation — announced the sudden closure of its LSU chapter last month.

LSU hazing: DKE pledges were urinated on, struck with pipe during hazing rituals, arrest reports say Allegations against nine members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity that surfaced Thursday include ordering pledges to lie face down on a…

The arrest report for Duckworth, includes several of the most egregious alleged instances and police wrote he "seemed to be controlling the situation" during some rituals.

Duckworth was booked on three counts of misdemeanor criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and one count each of attempted second degree battery, second degree battery and false imprisonment — all felonies.

This was not Duckworth's first brush with the law. In 2017, he was arrested following a home invasion and burglary near LSU. During a search of the home where the reported robbery took place, police found marijuana and MDMA, also known as ecstasy. Duckworth was booked on one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I marijuana.

+7 See mugshots, arrest counts: LSU fraternity members arrested and accused of hazing Nine members of LSU's former chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon either have been or will be arrested and accused of hazing, authorities have said.

In 2014, as a freshman, Duckworth was a defensmen on the LSU football team, playing in three games that season.

Several high school sports websites suggest he also played football as a student at Lafayette High School.

Read the full story here.