Broussard Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on Highway 182 Friday.
Chief Brannon Decou said the vehicle was found on the highway near Lakeview Drive.
The victim appears to have died by suicide, Decou said.
Broussard Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on Highway 182 Friday.
Chief Brannon Decou said the vehicle was found on the highway near Lakeview Drive.
The victim appears to have died by suicide, Decou said.
Follow Katie Gagliano on Twitter, @katie_gagliano.