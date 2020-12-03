An elderly man died after his home caught fire in Abbeville Wednesday.
The Abbeville Fire Department responded to the fatal fire in the 600 block of Alphonse Street around midnight Wednesday. They found a man, believed to be the 80-year-old homeowner, dead in the home’s living room. His official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy report from the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Investigators determined the fire originated in the kitchen. Witnesses said the man’s home was without power and he had been seen purchasing large numbers of candles in recent days. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but unsafe heating practices are being considered as a potential cause, the statement said.