An Opelousas man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and overturned in Lafourche Parish Friday night, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday. Steven Thorton, 61, of Opelousas, was driving south on La. 24 a few miles north of La. 3235 when he ran off the road for unknown reasons. Thorton’s 2002 Chevrolet Malibu struck a bridge railing and overturned, coming to rest on its roof, Louisiana State Police Troop C spokesperson Trooper Ross Brennan said in a release.

Thorton was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Brennan said.

A standard toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

