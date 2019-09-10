St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Monday he believes investigators may be able to solve the case of a body found off La. 10 near the community of Beggs last month, according to KATC.
The woman's body was found in a roadside ditch near the community, which is north of Washington, in August.
Guidroz says his detectives are working closely with the Houston Police Department, and both agencies believe she will be identified.
An autopsy did not provide a cause of death. The sheriff's office says foul play is suspected, and detectives believe that her body was moved after she was killed.
"We don't know the cause of death yet, but we feel confident we're going to be able to identify her," the sheriff said. "We may be able to solve the case."
A key piece of evidence was a Texas State University graduate school lanyard with a single key on it that deputies found with the body.
Guidroz said investigators are waiting on DNA test results to positively identify the victim, and on other forensic test results to provide her cause of death.
Within the next several weeks, there should be more information forthcoming, he said.