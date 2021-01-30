St. Martinville Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening and left one person injured, KATC reported.
According to Chief Ricky Martin, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Vivier Street about 8 p.m. Friday.
Officers learned there was a disturbance between two subjects that led to them exchanging gunfire. Martin said the victim was driven to a nearby convenience store, where officers located the man suffering from a bullet graze wound on his head.
The victim was brought to a hospital and treated for his injuries sustained, and is in stable condition, Martin said.
Investigators have identified the second man as Isiah Francois.
Anyone with information on the incident or on the whereabouts of Francois is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.