An 18-month-old New Iberia child was recovered safely in East Baton Rouge Parish and a man was booked on aggravated kidnapping after law enforcement officials say the child was abducted Wednesday evening.
The abduction was reported to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit around 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Troopers found the child at a residence in East Baton Rouge Parish around 6 p.m. John Michael Mason, 25, of New Iberia, was taken into custody after being seen outside the residence with the child, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in a statement.
The child was recovered and Mason was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on a count of aggravated kidnapping. The case remains under investigation, the statement said.