Amelie Harding considers herself to be one of the lucky members of an unofficial club she never signed up for: dognapping victims in Acadiana.
Harding's story has a happy ending unlike many others. After her 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier was snatched from her Lafayette yard in January, he was eventually recovered 30 miles away in Lawtell.
"It really is a miracle," Harding said. "We never should have gotten him back."
Harding never knew how many purebred dogs are thought to be stolen until she found herself in the situation and others reached out to offer support. Without video footage or another form of concrete evidence, many victims find it virtually impossible to recover their missing pups.
Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, said there doesn't seem to be a rise in dognapping in the area, although she admitted that many people, such as Harding, do not file a police report when their dogs go missing because they don't suspect criminal activity.
Dugas actually lost her own 13-year-old Yorkie in 2018 in an eerily similar manner as Harding. Dugas called it "the worst feeling in the world," although she noted that she's not certain her Yorkie was stolen.
"My neighbors at the time said they saw a vehicle riding around my neighborhood at the time my dog went missing," she said. "I never found her."
Chris DeRose, founder of Last Chance for Animals, said there are many reasons people steal dogs. His California nonprofit has primarily focused on preventing dognapping by licensed dealers who sell animals to laboratories for experiments.
DeRose said what's happening in Acadiana with suspected theft of purebred dogs is different.
"That would be backyard breeders. These are people looking to breed and sell the puppies," DeRose said. "Or they're just going for the ransom money. Most people who lose their dog will pay the reward and not hesitate about it, just like Lady Gaga. She paid half a million dollars to get her dogs back."
St. Landry Parish Animal Control officials recently recovered more than 100 small dogs from a home after receiving a tip about potential abuse. The case, which is actively being investigated, has yet to result in any arrests as the animals undergo veterinary examinations.
Terri Courvelle, director of the parish animal control office, said it's extraordinarily difficult to know how whether those dogs were obtained through theft, breeding or a combination of the two. Some of the dogs had been microchipped, she said, but the microchips were not registered.
"We're not sure if they were stolen," Courvelle said. "We had found a whole bunch of microchips, but they weren't registered so we did not find out who these dogs belong to. What helps is microchipping your dog, but it doesn't end there. You have to go and register it."
Harding believes it was her persistence, a $500 cash reward and Malcolm's special needs that led to their reunion after an anonymous tipster told Harding she witnessed someone stealing her dog.
Malcolm had squeezed out of a loose gate on Jan. 18 in Harding's yard, where the pup had been for only a few minutes while she cooked dinner. Harding said she received a tip as she put up fliers and spread the word in her neighborhood near Congress Street and Guilbeau Road. The tipster said when she came across the Yorkie, a man picked up the dog and asked if the pup belonged to her. When she said no, the tipster said the man left with the dog.
Harding said she thinks she knows who took her dog based on the tipster's information, but she declined to share his name out of fear of retaliation.
Malcolm was discovered hours after his disappearance on the side of a highway in Lawtell, Harding said, and she was contacted a few days later by someone who had taken him in and had seen her fliers with reward information. Because she had promised "no questions asked" with a $500 reward for the safe return of Malcolm, Harding said she knows little about exactly what happened during the six days her dog was missing.
"I always say there's a possibility they saw all the fliers and Facebook posts and all the attention we brought to it," Harding said. "But the more likely scenario is that my dog pooped and puked all over their house, and they got upset and just dumped my dog."
Malcolm has a severe grain allergy that requires medications and prescription food to manage. After nearly a week away, Malcolm required veterinarian care to bring him back to health. Harding was also able to double check her dog's microchip while at the vet, although she had no doubt that she'd been reunited with Malcolm.
Harding has tried to assist other victims of dognapping after her experience.
"These dogs are priceless to us," Harding said. "For us, it's like someone finding a child and trying to profit off of it instead of trying to find the parents."
She has yet to find another family who's been reunited with a purebred dog in a situation where someone witnessed a suspicious person picking up the pet.
Sia Heydari just upped the reward to $5,000 for his missing 4-year-old Yorkie named Zola.
Zola also went missing in mid-January after she escaped under the fence in Heydari's backyard to chase a neighborhood cat. After Heydari posted about his missing pup in a neighborhood group on social media, he got a call from a neighbor who said she witnessed a woman and a boy jump out of a car to snatch Zola. The neighbor said she assumed the dog belonged to the people in the car, which she described in detail to Heydari, although she didn't have license plate information for the vehicle.
Heydari said he never would have left Zola alone in his yard for even a minute had he realized there was a possibility someone would take her. He always assumed if someone came across his pup, the person would have seen his phone number and address on Zola's tag and contacted him.
"Somebody needs to know that this is happening," Heydari said. "In my wildest dreams, I never thought someone would steal my dog. Maybe she would get lost, poisoned, run over — anything except that."
Heydari has upped the reward money multiple times for the safe return of Zola in the six weeks since her disappearance. He's also hired a private investigator.
"Now we're up to $5,000," Heydari said. "This dog means a lot to us. It's part of our family. If she had some kind of illness, the vet would take that money. I don't care anymore. It's the only thing I can think of that may save her."
Brian Friesing, the private investigator Heydari hired in a desperate attempt to find Zola, said he's followed a couple of leads from eyewitnesses but has struggled to nail down anything terribly useful. Neighborhood canvassing turned up no video footage of the suspected theft.
"The question becomes: Would somebody just arbitrarily just pull over and grab a dog?" Friesing said. "I mean, it's possible, if a little unusual."
Sabrina Griffin also hired a private investigator to assist with locating her mother's Yorkie last year after the pup disappeared from inside a home near Verot School Road.
Griffin said the 6-year-old dog named Annie had gone missing along with electronics and valuables after someone broke into the home. Like Harding, Griffin said she believes she knows who took Annie, although the family has been unable to prove it or get Annie back.
"The only progress we've had was the guy sending us threats and saying he had our dog and asking 'Are you going to f****** pay us?'" Griffin said.
There are many ways to reduce the risk of pet theft.
Above all else, Courvelle and DeRose recommend microchipping pets and ensuring the registration is complete and up to date. Anyone who finds a dog or cat can bring the animal to a veterinarian to check for a microchip at no cost.
It's safest to keep a pet inside or with you at all times. It only takes a few minutes alone in a backyard, an unattended vehicle or tied outside of a restaurant for a pet to go missing.
"Never leave them alone," Courvelle said. "Never ever."
If you must rehome your pet, take extra steps to ensure the animal is going to a good home. Try to visit the house of a potential adopter, ask about other pets they've had and the name of their veterinarian, take a photo of their state-issued identification card and charge a small adoption fee.
If you're looking for a pet, try to adopt from shelters and avoid purchasing from pet stores or backyard breeders. Spay or neuter pets. Educate family, friends and neighbors about pet theft and how they can keep their pets safe.
"Keep an eye open, especially if you're in an area where you see a lot of dog missing signs, reward signs," DeRose said. "If you see a lot of these in an area, you know that area has been scoped out, and it's important for people to keep vigilant about strangers in the area. "