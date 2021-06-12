A man is hospitalized in critical condition after at least one vehicle pulled alongside him on West University Avenue Friday evening and opened fire.
The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West University Avenue and St. John Street. Investigators determined two suspect vehicles -- a silver Toyota Camry and a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup -- entered the intersection on either side of the victim’s silver Dodge Charger and a passenger in the Camry shot at the driver’s side, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The Silverado is also believed to be involved. Following the gunfire, the victim’s Dodge Charger came to rest just north of the intersection as the suspect vehicles fled. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, the statement said.
Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and administered first-aid until he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday morning, Griffin said.
The department’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.